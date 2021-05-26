Initial appearances
GANN, Blake Aaron. Third-degree burglary; public intoxication. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 9.
WALKER, Gary Lee. Second-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 7.
Accelerations
PHILLIPS Jr., Donald Ray. Possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 4.
PUTNAM, Ashley. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. June 4.
Revocation
WALKER, Gary Lee. First-degree burglary; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 7.
Commented
