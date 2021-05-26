gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Initial appearances

GANN, Blake Aaron. Third-degree burglary; public intoxication. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 9.

WALKER, Gary Lee. Second-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 7.

Accelerations

PHILLIPS Jr., Donald Ray. Possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 4.

PUTNAM, Ashley. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. June 4.

Revocation

WALKER, Gary Lee. First-degree burglary; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 7.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you