Muskogee County District Court 05.26.22

Marriage licenses
Brady Scott Gallaway, 22, and Jasmine Renee Speer, 22, both of Muskogee.
Thomas Ray Mathes, 50, and Kristen Dee Conrad, 55, both of Oktaha.
Divorce decree
Heather Wolfson-Alexander vs. Daniel Alexander, unspecified.
Civil suit
Arvest Bank, et al. vs. David Wayne Tucker, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs. Michael T. Ladd, et al., $744, June 10.
Atlas Property Management dba The Country Club Apartments;
• vs. Andrai Hill, et al., $724, June 10.
• Daphne D. Spencer, et al., $1,760, June 10.
Honor Heights Towers vs. Heather Ford, et al., $102, June 10.
Hector Alonso Uribe Solano vs. Mick Stone, CEO, et al., $3,000, June 24.
Initial appearances
FORD, Maurice Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.
LOPEZ, Elena. Child abuse; Disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond same. Sounding docket June 9.
McBRIDE, Christopher Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.
ROADRUCK, Douglas Ryan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to stop at red light. Bond same. Sounding docket June 9.
Acceleration
SMITH, Noah Tobias. Second-degree burglary. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 6.
Sentencing
MARTINEZ, Ivan. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. One year suspended. Fined $250.
DUI arrest
ALLEN Jr., Ronald Ray. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; speeding. OHP arrest.
