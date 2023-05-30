Initial appearance

PERRY Jr., Thomas Gregory, Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; resisting an officer; failure to stop at red light. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 9.

DUI arrests

COLLEY, Dalton Laak. Driving under the influence. County arrest.

FIELD, Michael G. Operate (DUI or APC) a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. operating motor vehicle with defective/improper equipment. County arrest.

FORD, Ronnie Joe. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or greater — first offense. City arrest.

HARTON, Arquesha Laverne. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

KERSTETTER, Samuel Richard. Driving under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment. City arrest.

KIRKPATRICK, Nathan Abdi, Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container — beer; expired license plate. City arrest.

MAYHUE, Ramon Javon. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.

McATEER, Latosha Renee. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.

RHEA, Tammy Elizabeth. Operate/actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence of drugs; assault on police officer; resisting arrest; fail to carry security verification form in vehicle; speeding. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video