Muskogee County District Court 05.27.20

Divorce decree

Andrea R. Fairchild vs. Trae W. Fairchild, incompatibility.

Protective order

Brittany Danielle Lynch vs. Brandon Russell Carpenter, June 22.

Civil suits

Anthony Lynn Davis vs. James Wesley Clinton, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.

In re: Todd Harper, lost title.

CK Restoration vs. Matt Trammell, petition for judgment, $8,460.89.

Scottie W. Mendenhall vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., petition to expunge.

Deaconess Health System LLC vs. Teddy Johnson, et al., petition for judgment, $900.

Judy Christie vs. Morgan 24 Hour Medical Escort, petition for judgement, unspecified amount.

