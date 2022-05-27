Muskogee County District Court 05.27.22

Divorce decrees
Kathy Hoisington vs. Don Leroy Hoisington, incompatibility.
David Scott Bakstad vs. Sabrina Dawn Laizure, incompatibility.
Protective order
Jennifer Kay Kirkendoll vs. Justin Dean Kirkendoll, June 16.
Civil suits
Sarah Stewart, et al. vs. Michael Alberty, et al., petition for judgment, in excess of $75,000.
Dana McDaniel-Carter, et al. vs. heirs of Tommy R. McDaniel, deceased, quiet title.
In re: Brandon C. Wilkes, lost title.
Independent Savings Plan vs. Brian Stout, et al., petition for judgment, $7,960.
Mariner Finance vs. David A. Wiedel, petition for judgment, $3,980.99.
Small claims
Hunter Enterprises, et al. vs:
• Crystal Brown, et al., forcible entry and detainer, June 10.
• Tara Courtney, $1,650, June 10.
Initial appearances
SMITH, Noah Tomas. Third-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 10.
TALLEY, Joshua Kyle. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 10.
Dismissal
LUMMUS, Mary M. Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
CLARK, Theisen Nathaniel. Falsely personate another to create liability; uttering forged instrument. Two six-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $100.
HAYWOOD, Jr., John L. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); obstructing officer. One eight-year and three one-year concurrent sentences in prison with credit for time served. Fined $1,000.
MARRUFO, Fabian Arturo Villanueva aka VILLANUEVA, Arturo aka VILLANUUEVA, Fabian Arturo aka MARRUFI, Fabian Arturo Villanueva aka VILLANUEVAMARRUFO, Fabian Arturo. Trafficking in illegal drugs; falsely personate another to create liability. Two 10-year concurrent sentences in prison with credit for time served. Fined $1,000.
MORRIS, David Wayne. Possession of stolen vehicle. Four-years suspended. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
BROWN Jr., Stevie Ardee. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; wrongful disclosure of information; endangering others while eluding police officer; running a roadblock; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; speeding; transporting open container of liquor. City arrest.
LOFTIS, Lynn Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
ROGERS, Justin. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.