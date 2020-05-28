Muskogee County District Court 05.28.20

Marriage license
Park Andrew Ward, 22, and Michaela Blakely Hardin, 22, both of Muskogee.
Civil Suits
Brad Salisbury, et al. vs. Carl M. Wade, et al., quiet title.
Firstar Bank vs. Ana L. Jimenez, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Kevin Gilbert vs. Ashley Ball, et al., $2,175, June 22.
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Chase Francis, $1,925, June 22.
• Truman R. Clark, $739, June 22.
Yolanda Rodriguez vs.:
• Kayla Pickup, $1,000, June 22.
• Milo Pidgeon, $1,000, June 22.
Urentit, LLC vs. Kenneth Franklin, et al., $4,900, June 22.
Givens Group vs.:
• Theisen Clark, $1,200, June 22.
• Carrie Olive, $2,545, June 22.
Initial appearances
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Trafficking in illegal drugs (two counts); acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond same. Preliminary hearing June 1.
GLADDEN, Anthony Shane. Falsely personate another to create liability; threaten to perform act of violence (three counts). Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 10.
HAYS, Bryan Derrick. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Disposition docket July 22.
HOOTEN, Jeremy Sanuel. First-degree robbery; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket June 11.
JOHNSON, Lewis. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to stop for yield sign; unsafe lane use; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket July 11.
KEYS, Corey Lee. First-degree burglary; protective order violation. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 29.
KRUTZIK, Ginger Sue. Distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of school; acquire proceeds from drug activity; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $30,000. Preliminary hearing June 8.
MILLER, Sheryl Gay. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee. Bond same. Sounding docket June 10.
MORRIS, Jason Keith. Terrorism hoax; resisting an officer. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket June 10.
NEWSOM, Cory Wayne. Lewd molestation. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 10.
REED, Darrin. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket June 10.
ROSS, Gage Hayden. Shooting with intent to kill; possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing June 1.
SHARP, Jennifer Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket July 22.
SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Preliminary hearing July 8.
WALKER, Rocky Alva. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; public intoxication. Bond same. Sounding docket June 10.
WHITE, Skyler Lamar Vander. Domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 3.
Revocations
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 1.
CHAPLIN, Linda Kay. Knowingly concealing stolen property; unauthorized use of credit card. Held without bond. Hearing June 1.
KRUTZIK, Ginger Sue. Possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 8.
ROSS, Gage Hayden. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Hearing June 1.
WHITE, Skyler Lamar Vander. First-degree burglary; assault and battery with deadly weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,000. Hearing June 3.
DUI arrests
HANS, Toni. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; speeding; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
