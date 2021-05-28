Muskogee County District Court 05.28.21

Marriage licenses
Austin James Wright, 25, and Kenzie Jean Cooper, 23, both of Muskogee.
Reginald Morris Battles, 49, and Zietara Robliena Fields, 22, both of Muskogee.
John Weston Knapp, 21, of Muskogee, and Anna Kate Elizabeth Hutson, 18, of Oktaha.
Addam Jeremy Rosson, 22, and Harliqin Patricia Rae Hooper, 20, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Gabrielle P. Wise, petition for judgment, $8,075.
• Lewis W. Gonzales, petition for judgment, $22,430.
Jody H. Tripp vs. Bruce Oakley Inc., petition for judgment, more than $10,001.
Bobby Joe Harris, et al., vs. heirs of Claud Philo Harris, quiet title.
Small claims
Charles R. Hughes vs. Synthia Coleman, $3,500, June 3.
GMCF vs. Abigail Gordon, et al., $553, June 14.
Red River Corp. vs.:
• Jeremy Parnell, $528, July 7.
• Douglas Roadruck, $726, July 7.
• Amy Casarez, $715, July 7.
• Ashley Martin, $715, July 7.
Total Management LLC., vs. Travis Dorsey, $2,510, June 9.
Initial appearances
GREEN, Danny Joe. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 11.
McNEAL, Jamelle Jannai. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond same. Preliminary hearing June 14.
WHITE, Bruce Allen. First-degree rape (victim under age 14). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 22.
Dismissals
THOMPSON, Brandon Edward. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Complaining witness failed to appear.
WALKER Jr., Tommy Lynn. Assault with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
McNEAL, Jamelle Jannai. First-degree burglary; conspiracy to commit robbery with a weapon; robbery with a weapon; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; unlawfully wearing mask or hood. Bond $2,500. Hearing June 14.
DUI arrest
JENKINS, Bryan Joseph. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
