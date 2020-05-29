Muskogee County District Court 05.29.20

Marriage licenses
Randy Glen Varnell, 44, and Claudia Marie Bloxham, 32, both of Porum.
Jason Allen Riley, 29, and Jacy Leigh Webster, 22, both of Muskogee.
Zane Henry Nero, 29, and Charlene Nicole Gardner, 28, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Robert Gered vs. Kevin Owens, et al., $400, June 24.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Christopher Hickman, $195.57, July 8.
• Brian Garrett Smith, $9,155.92, July 8.
• Brian Garrett Smith, $5,013.37, July 8.
Initial appearances
BRYAN, David Earl. Distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of school; acquire proceeds from drug activity; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing June 4.
HANS, Toni Jean. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; speeding-posted zone. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket July 22.
NIXON, Chesnie Renell. Child abuse; child neglect. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 22.
Acceleration
BUCHANAN, Jerick Dakota. Possession of contraband (drugs) by an inmate; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500.
Revocations
BROWN, David Earl. Manufacture of controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 4.
BUCHANAN, Jerick Dakota. Possess firearms after conviction or during probation; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 4.
HANS, Toni Jean. Falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,000.
JACOBS, Jake Phillip. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 4.
RITCHEY, Benjamin Daniel. Child abuse by injury. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 4.
DUI arrests
ALDAY, Martin. Personal injury accident while driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery; driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked. City arrest.
GAINES, Byron Rashad. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
HANS, Toni Jean. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; speeding; possession of controlled substance; driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked; expired tag; obtaining money, property or signature under false pretenses; trespassing after being forbidden. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.