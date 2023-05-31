Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Moses Alex. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence — second and subsequent; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket June 13.
BRANCHCOMB, Jeffery Don aka BRANCHOMB, Jeffery Don. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; person involved in personal injury accident while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating liquor. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket July 20.
LOMBRANA, Roberto Charles aka LOMBRANA, Robert Charles. Third-degree burglary; resisting an officer. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket June 13.
MANIES II, Karl Weston. Embezzlement of rental property; false declaration of ownership in property in pawn; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.Bond $4,500. Sounding docket June 13.
SURGNIER, Angela Marie. Cruelty to animals. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 13.
DUI arrests
BRANCHCOMB, Jeffery Don. Driving under the influence of alcohol; person involved in personal injury accident while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating beverage. County arrest.
