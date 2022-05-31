Marriage licenses
Jordan Lee Galvan, 26, and Delena Raychelle McCollum, 26, both of Sallisaw.
Daceauda Lee Davis, 26, and Susan Ann Haney, 48, both of Muskogee.
Brian Thomas Box, 36, and Tiffany LeAnn Monhalland, 30, both of Checotah.
Protective order
Zephra Shaye Van Eps, et al. vs. Daniel Keith Van Eps, June 21.
Civil suits
In re: Rose Smith, lost title.
Mariner Finance vs. David A. Wiedel, petition for judgment, $3,980.99.
Independent Savings Plan vs. Brian Stout, et al., petition for judgment, $7,960.68.
In re: Bea Ann Epperson, petition for expungement of record.
In re: Ronald Epperson, petition for expungement of record.
Initial appearances
BALLARD, Johnnie Carl. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 14.
ROGERS, Justin John. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket June 14.
SOASH, Daniel Stephen. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket June 14.
THOMPSON, Jeremy Todd. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket June 14.
WINTER, James Lloyd. Felony value - false pretenses/bogus check/con game. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 10.
Revocation
WINTER, James Lloyd. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); knowingly concealing stolen property (three counts). Held without bond. Hearing June 10.
Sentencing
WHEELER, Anthony Cortez. Possession of stolen vehicle; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. One five-year and one two-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BOX, Kelly Deniese. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
CLUCK, Bradley Foster. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
DELLINGER, Gary. Aggravated driving under the influence - having blood or breath alcohol concentration of 0.15; carrying weapons while under the influence. City arrest.
JOHNSON, Allie Venice. Driving under the influence - second offense in 10 years; child endangerment; violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
ROWAN, Caleb Peyton. Driving under the influence - driver under 21, alcohol. possession of paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
YNESTROZA-SEGURA, Douglas Josue. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license or while disqualified. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.