Initial appearances
COWETT, Katelynn Michelle. Larceny of automobile, aircraft of other motor vehicle. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket June 14.
EPPERLEY, Zachary Ray. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); possess firearm during commission of a felony. Bond same. Sounding docket June 14.
FIELD, Michael G. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 22.
FORD, Ronnie Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 22.
McATEER, Latosha Renee aka WATSON, Latosha Renee aka Clark, Latosha. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; failure to maintain insurance or security. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 22.
RHEA, Tammy Elizabeth. Assault on police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to maintain insurance or security; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; resisting an officer. Bond $4,000. Disposition docket June 8.
WESTFALL, Alison Kathleen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Mental health facility. Return on June 7.
Dismissal
HIGGS, Amanda R. Felony value — false pretense/bogus check/con game. Best interest of justice, defendant is a victim of identity theft.
Sentencing
RIC?HARDSON, Kerry Cohee. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One 22-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison.
