Muskogee County District Court 06.01.20

Small claims
Jacqueline Womack vs. Jerry Washington, $1,850, July 8.
Civil suits
Saint Francis Health System, Inc., vs:
• Dynda Leanne Farar, petition for judgment, $4,342.
• Betty Jean Smith, petition for judgment, $8,603.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc., vs. Timothy Wilkas, et al., petition for judgment, $2,287.
Second Round Sub, LLC, et al., vs. Jeff Woods, petition for judgment, $2,999.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Tereas Torres, petition for judgment, $1,019.
Velocity Investments, LLC, vs. Thomas Stryker, petition for judgment, $10,493.
Amanda Stephens, et al., vs. Christal Wilkens, petition for judgment, unspecified.
Initial appearances
BIAS, Rodney Allen. Conjoint robbery; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic abuse-assault and battery. Bond same. Preliminary hearing June 5.
FOWLER, Herbert Dewayne. Domestic abuse-assault and battery. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket June 15.
GIVENS Jr., Maurice Durrell. Child neglect. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 15.
MIZE, Krystal Ellen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket June 15.
Revocation
BIAS, Rodney. First-degree robbery. Released on own recognizance. Hearing June 5.
DUI arrests
ADAIR, Adam Eugene. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; speeding. Fort Gibson arrest.
CARLSON, Sarah E. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
GAINES, Byron Rashad. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
KERKLIN, Teri Marie Louise. Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. City arrest.
