Marriage licenses
Eugene Boyd Morgan III, 44, and Keeley Wrenn Tatum, 52, both of Muskogee.
James Tanner Cox, 23, and Brianna Michelle Goss, 22, both of Fort Gibson.
Obie Dewayne Harris, 70, and Cheryl Ann Ricketts, 67, both of Muskogee.
Thomas Lee Berryhill, 26, and Alissa Louise Bell, 25, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Trucks For You Inc. vs.:
• Michael Abrams, $2,000, July 14.
• Gary Arrington, $1,077, July 14.
• Jose L. Beltran Rodriguez, $1,762, July 14.
• Eugina Faye Bogle, $1,142, July 14.
• Reginald Lowell Drake, $1,378, July 14.
• Eric Dewayne Estes, $2,346, July 14.
• Dustin James Garriott, $529, July 14.
• Laura Lea Johnson, $1,495, July 14.
• Johnathan Menedez, $1,335, July 14.
• Christopher Deon Newborn, $1,077, July 14.
• Genaro Alberto Perez, $1,326, July 14.
• Robert Joseph Porter, $1,738, July 14.
• Albert Cerda Sorrow, $712, July 14.
• Brenda Villarreal dba D&B Trucking, $1,601, July 14.
• Demetrio Villarreal, $1,200, July 14.
Total Management LLC vs. Travis Dorsey, $2,501, June 9.
Initial appearance
ROBERTSON, Amanda. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 15.
Acceleration
PHILLIPS, Kasside Brenay. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $2,500. Hearing June 14.
Revocation
HANS, Toni Jean. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; falsely personate another to create liability (two counts). Hearing June 8.
Sentencing
HUFF Jr., Clifton. Child abuse. Ten years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BROWN, Danielle Nicole. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
GRAY, David Gene, Driving under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment. City arrest.
GRAY, Jeremy. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Creek Nation Lighthorse arrest.
GREEN, Michael. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
PARSONS, Charles David. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; minor in possession of tobacco. City arrest.
SMITH, Gregory Allen. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; speeding; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
THOMAS, Coleise Renne. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more. County arrest.
