Marriage licenses
John Talmage Frier, 39, and Holly Jean Parker, 36, both of Muskogee.
Corey Dean Fannin, 21, and Alexandra Renee Ewing, 21, both of Bixby.
Protective orders
Aysten Nicole Ann Hargrove vs. Raymond Leroy Little, June 14.
Lauren Ansley McFee vs. Daniel Soash, June 16.
Civil suits
In re: Brandon C. Wilkes, lost title.
In re: Garey Oakes, lost title.
In re: Montie Burchett, lost title.
In re: Thomas H. Oast, lost title.
In re: T&N Farms, lost titles.
In re: Jeffery Page, et al., lost title.
In re: Troy Moore, lost title.
In re: Mountain View Acquisitions, LLC, lost title.
In re: Estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.
In re: Connie Benson, lost title.
In re: Patricia Johnson, lost title.
In re: CS Trailers LLC, lost title.
Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital Company LLC, et al. vs. Cody Bukowski, petition for judgment, $1,980.55.
Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, et al. vs. Reynaldo Amaro, petition for judgment, $3,644.31.
Arvest Bank vs. Reginald C. Colbert, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,001.
Village Capital & Investment LLV vs. Belinda Fletcher, et al., foreclosure.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Thomas Stryker, petition for judgment, $10,439.23.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union vs. Calvin Wayne Alexander, $6,308.83.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau Inc. vs. Casey C. Farmer, petition for judgment, $2,266.50.
Genesis Recovery Systems Inc. vs.:
• Robert Anderson Jr., petition for judgment, $1,058.93.
• Eddie Gaulden, petition for judgment, $3,447.52.
• Marilyn Taylor, petition for judgment, $2,317.82.
Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company vs. Daniel Walker, petition for judgment, $2,756.65.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Darrion Hensley, $1,261, June 22.
• Genievia Weidler, $569, June 22.
Initial appearances
BURKETT, Cory Ray. First-degree burglary; resisting an officer. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing June 10.
MASTERSON, Marcus Antonius. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 16.
PORTER, Didasha Lanail. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 15.
RAWLINGS, Dustin Ray. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond same. Preliminary hearing June 6.
Accelerations
MAILHIOT, Robert. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (three counts). Held without bond. Hearing June 6.
RAWLINGS, Dustin Ray. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; failure to stop at red light; speeding - posted zone. Bond same. Hearing June 6.
Revocation
BURKETT, Cory Ray. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 10.
Sentencing
ALLEN, Jalynn Rashad. Possess firearms after conviction or during probation; driving without a valid driver's license. Sentenced May 13. Ten years in prison with all but first three years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
GARDNER, Eddie. Aggravated driving under the influence. OHP arrest.
SCHOEPPEL, Tracie Leigh. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
WOODY, David. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; defective vehicle; failure to keep right; driver's license to be carried; transporting open container of beer. County arrest.
