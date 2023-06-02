Initial appearances
ANDERSON, DeAngelo Markel. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $75,000. Non-issue preliminary hearing June 12.
BOYD, Patrick Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Own recognizance. Preliminary hearing June 1.
HARTON, Arquesha Laverne aka HAROTN, Arquesha Loverne. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket June 22.
JESTICE, Nathan A. aka JESTICE, Nathaniel Alan aka JESTICE, Nathan Alan. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of contraband by an inmate. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 2.
KIRKPATRICK, Nathan Abdi. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket June 22.
MAYHUE, Ramon Javon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 22.
McJUNKINS II, Willie Freddy Varnell aka McJUNKIN II, Willie Freddy Varnell. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 15.
McMASTER-OSBURN, Wyiesha L. Child neglect. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 15.
PIERCE, Damon. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 29.
POWELL, Robert Curtis. First-degree rape. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket June 15.
ROZZELL, Shannon Christine. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket June 15.
Acceleration
BOYD, Patrick Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Own recognizance. Hearing June 1.
Dismissal
WRIGHT, Jordan Roosevelt. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
Sentencing
RAE, Dennis Shawn. First-degree burglary; conjoint robbery; kidnapping. Three 20-year sentences with all but first four suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
COLLEY, Dalton Laak. Driving under the influence. County arrest.
FERGUSON, Arthur J. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or greater — first offense; speeding. City arrest.
