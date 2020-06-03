Muskogee County District Court 06.02.20

Marriage licenses
Kurt Nelson Beatty, 18, and Kasitty LaRae Scott, 19, both of Muskogee.
Makell Brayden Steely, 21, and Rebecca Marie Taylor, 24, both of Muskogee.
Wyatt Earl Hatridge, 24, and Shawnna Michelle Woodward, 28, both of Checotah.
Civil suit
In re: Christopher L. Orr, application for title.
Small claims
Action Loan, LLC, vs. Amy Nicole Brown, $508, July 20.
Initial appearances
ALDRIDGE, Athena D. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing June 10.
GIVENS Jr., Maurice Durrell. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing June 10.
HIX, Valerie Dawn aka ROACH, Valerie Dawn. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing June 10.
SIMON Jr., Arnold Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 16.
WILLIAMS Jr., Marc Dehyan. Escape from arrest or detention; possession of controlled dangerous substance; public intoxication. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 16.
YOUNG, Ashley Leigh. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 16.
Revocations
ALDRIDGE, Athena D. Second-degree burglary; knowingly concealing stolen property; child neglect (two counts). Held without bond. June 10.
GIVENS Jr., Maurice Durrell. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 10.
HIX, Valerie Dawn aka ROACH, Valerie Dawn. First-degree arson (two counts); endangering human life during arson; grand larceny. Bond $2,000. Hearing June 10.
