Marriage licenses
Brook Ahstyn Smith, 25, of Ripley, and Emile Nacole Watson, 23, of Stillwater.
Eric Wayne Murphy, 37, and Malissa Lynn Robinson, 38, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Blade McAnally vs. Larry Vickers Jr., $2,500, July 9.
Melissa Foutch vs:
• Lonnie Latimer, et al., $1,100, June 21.
• Kristin McElmurry, $2,350, June 21.
Initial appearances
GRAY, David Gene. Child endangerment by actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket June 11.
PARSONS, Charles David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; minor in possession of tobacco. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 22.
STANFORD, Bryant Jawan aka BRYANT, Jawan Strong aka JOHNSON, Brian T. aka STRONG, Dejuan aka STANDFORD, Bryant aka STRONG, Brian aka STRONG, Bryant aka STRONG, Eric DeJuan. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; public intoxication. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing June 23.
Acceleration
GRAY, David Gene. Cruelty to animals (three counts). Bond $1,000. Hearing June 11.
Dismissal
CUMMINGS, Carl Alvin. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
STANFORD, Bryant Jawan aka BRYANT, Jawan Strong aka JOHNSON, Brian T. aka STRONG, Dejuan aka STANDFORD, Bryant aka STRONG, Brian aka STRONG, Bryant aka STRONG, Eric DeJuan. Conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense. Bond same. Hearing June 23.
DUI arrest
ROLLINS, Harland Mitchell. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance. Haskell arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.