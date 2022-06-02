Marriage licenses
David Coday Stewart, 38, and Donna Marie Gillen, 39, both of Muskogee.
Caleb Glen Thomas Fore, 31, and Marissa Nicole Davis, 26, both of Tulsa.
Small claims
Mark Lawson, et al. vs. Juan M. Rosales-Hernandez, $2,207, June 15.
Sentencing
HOLLAND, Christopher Andrew. Grand larceny; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; attempted escape from arrest or detention; larceny of merchandise from retailer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Sentenced May 27. Three four-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.
