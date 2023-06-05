Initial appearances

BURNS Jr., Corey Michael. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 16.

HOUSTON, Genesis Simeon. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 16.

KERSTETTER, Samuel Richard. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; driving under the influence by a person under 21. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 16.

WATSON, Zachary William. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.Bond $4,000. Disposition docket June 9.

DUI arrests

FIELDS, Garrison Kelvin Kole. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence. Fort Gibson arrest.

WELCH, Arthur Dale. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Warner arrest.

