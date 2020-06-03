Muskogee County District Court 06.03.20

Marriage license

Colten James Jay, 21, and Mackenzie Johanna Blackburn, 20, both of Broken Arrow.

Small claims

Bell Finance vs.:

• Jeff Webb, $486, July 20.

• Adam Smith, $1,390, July 20.

• Clayton Scheuerman, $385, July 20.

• Lindsey Mason, $408, July 20.

• Heather Davis, $276, July 20.

• Tommy Cobb, $628, July 20.

Edwyna Synar vs. Judy Russell, $9,980, July 20.

Monica Mason vs. Brandon Chandler, et al., $600, June 24.

Lawrence Ivan Foster vs. Jason Stephens, et al., $1,738, June 29.

Muskogee Housing vs.:

• Jeffery Ross, forcible entry and detainer, June 24.

• Marla Jones, forcible entry and detainer, June 24.

Green Country Village vs. Betty Ashley Boyd, forcible entry and detainer, June 24.

Bill Acord vs. Shelly King, et al., $1,350, June 29. 

