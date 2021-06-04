Muskogee County District Court 06.03.21

Marriage licenses
Stewart Miles Long, 32, and Shay Ann Bryant, 25, both of Muskogee.
Kalen James Edgar, 22, and Kara Ashleigh Smith, 22, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Gregory Otis Scruggs, $443, July 9.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Danielle Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket June 29.
DELOSSANTOS, Tamra Lee. Child sexual abuse; lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16; child neglect; pornography - procure/produce/distribute/possess juvenile pornography. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket June 17.
DELOSSANTOS, William Maxey. Child sexual abuse; lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16; child neglect; pornography - procure/produce/distribute/possess juvenile pornography. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket June 17.
JACKSON, Delisa Victoria aka SMITH, Delisa V. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 17.
PAGE, Gregory Don. Lewd molestation. Bond same. Sounding docket June 10.
WRIGHT, Gwenette Kay. First-degree burglary; assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 17.
Dismissals
BILLINGS, Thaddeus Devon. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Best interest of justice.
FOSTER, Adrian Lasean. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
McDONALD, Krista Lynn. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance — second and subsequent; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; taking/receiving stolen credit card. Best interest of justice.
WHITAKER; Richard Allen. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
Revocation
FRALEY, Terri Gale. Child abuse by injury; child neglect; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor (two counts; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $3,000. Hearing June 11.
Sentencing
JEWELL, Sabrina Nicole. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; failure to stop at red light; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; driving without a valid driver's license. Four-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,996.
