Marriage licenses
Logan Chandler Wood, 21, and Angelique Marie Fulton, 23, both of Muskogee.
Joe Harold Wofford Jr., 65, of Wagoner, and Sharon Sue Sharp, 68, of Muskogee.
Protective order
Carrie Joanna Hyslop vs. Jacob Dylan Farrar, June 23.
Tory Brooke Boulware vs. Cameron Lee Boulware, June 23.
Civil suits
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC vs. James L. Reynolds, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Executive Inn, et al. vs. Felecia Coney, forcible entry and detainer, June 17.
Initial appearances
BOX, Kelly Deniese. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. disposition docket July 19.
BUCKNER, Skyler Dewayne. First-degree murder; shooting with intent to kill (eight counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket July 15.
CLUCK, Bradley Foster. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket June 16.
DELLENGER, Gary Don. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
DUCHENSE, Troy Gene. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 16.
FOLF, Wyatt. Felony value - false pretenses/bogus check/con game. Bond same. Sounding docket June 16.
HARRIS, Jimmy Joe. Stalking. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket June 17.
MILSTEAD, Maegen Madonna. Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. Bond same. Sounding docket June 17.
SCHOEPPEL, Tracie Leigh. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
WALKER, Gabriel Gage. Threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 17.
WRIGHT, Jeremiah Soloman. Falsely personate another to create liability; obstructing officer; resisting officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 16.
YNESTROZA-SEGURA, Douglas Josu. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
Acceleration
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Attempted first-degree burglary; second-degree burglary. Bond $2,000, Hearing June 13.
HASTINGS, Jamie Ranelle. Possession of credit card belonging to another; petit larceny. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 15.
Dismissals
FOLTZ, Danah Louise. Aggravated driving under the influence; child endangerment by driving under the influence; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Lack of jurisdiction.
POTTER, Clinton Alan. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Best interest of justice.
STANFORD, Bryant Jawan aka BRYANT, Jawan Strong aka JOHNSON, Brian T. aka STRONG, Dejuan aka STANDFORD, Bryant aka STRONG, Brian aka STRONG, Bryant aka STRONG, Eric Dejuan. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Best interest of justice.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. First-degree burglary; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; resisting an officer. Prosecutor's witness failure to comply.
Revocation
RHODEN, Johnny Anthony. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $300. Hearing June 13.
Sentencings
DAVIS III, James Cullen. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; resisting an officer. Sentenced May 31. Two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
NGUYEN, Xuan. Possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution (three counts). Sentenced June 3. Three two-year concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
SPENCER, Clayton Eugene Kentrell. Shooting with intent to kill (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Sentenced May 4. One 15-year and one five-year consecutive sentences and one 15-year suspended sentence.
DUI arrest
ALEXANDER, Natisha Janea. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (two counts); no tag or expired tag. City arrest.
