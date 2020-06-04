Muskogee County District Court 06.04.20

Marriage licenses
Daniel Kyle Neph, 32, and Jessica Ann Marie Richardson, 34, both of Fort Gibson.
Bryce Allen Hoggatt, 24, of Perkins, and Katurah Lynn Toney, 25, Muskogee.
Kyle Stephen Church, 30, and Taylor Denae James, 29, both of Coweta.
Protective order
Madison Nicole Walker vs. Shawn Raye Bowden, June 25.
Civil suit
In re: Henry Louis Brown IV, petition to change name.
Small claims
Beverly R. Barrows vs. Russell W. Ferguson, $2,000, June 19.
Initial appearance
EAST, Jason Levi. Assault with a dangerous weapon; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; knowlingly receiving or concealing stolen property; grand larceny. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing June 12.
