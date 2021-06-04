Marriage licenses
Reuben Matthew Kaiser, 42, and Ashley Dale Lynch, 35, both of Muskogee.
Dylan Avery Cooley, 28, and Calli Nicole Reheard, 28, both of Muskogee.
Aaron Wesley Doke, 34, and Lacey Dawn Holden, 30, both of Muskogee.
Tyrone Faulks, 49, and Valerie Ann Miller, 40, both of Muskogee.
Zachary Todd Philpot, 31, and Heather LeDawn Tullos, 28, both of Porum.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs. Paul Gilbreth Jr., $429, July 9.
Initial appearances
LONNEMAN, James. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal; speeding - posted zone; driving without valid driver's license. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 18.
WHITTINGTON, Allen Dale. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 14.
Revocation
WHITTINGTON, Allen Dale. Conjoint robbery; conspiracy. Bond $2,500. Hearing June 14.
