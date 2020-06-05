Muskogee County District Court 06.05.20

Marriage licenses
Hunter Trent Holt, 25, Vian, and Laurel LeAnne Croftcheck, 29, Muskogee.
Montrell Doriese Cook, 31, and Raffinee La'June Blackwell, 34, both of Muskogee.
Jemel Holland James, 26, and Mikayla Denee Phillips, 23, both of Muskogee.
Guillermo Camacho Prado, 24, and Catherine Diaz, 22, both of Muskogee.
Dustin Dean Harris, 37, Fort Gibson, and Lisa Leann Morris, 35, Muskogee.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Doyal Kirby, $1,887, July 8.
• Doyle Rowland, $783, July 8.
Redo's Properties vs.
• Charles Lee, et al., $1,800, June 29.
• Brenda Thompson, et al., $4,160, June 29.
Initial appearance
CAWHORN, Caitlin Michelle. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket June 19.
JOHNSON, Alexandria Marchella. Embezzlement. Bond same. Sounding docket June 19.
ROSSON Jr., Jeremy Thomas. First-degree robbery; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket June 19.
WALKER, Raheen Travon. Domestic assault and battery with dangerous weapon; Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; disrupt, prevent, interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond same. Preliminary hearing July 9.
Dismissals
BELL, Damarea Wayne aka BELL, Damar'ea Wayne. Grand larceny; conspiracy. In the best interest of justice. Sentenced in federal court to federal prison.
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Larceny from the house. Complaining witness failed to appear.
CRUSE, Kevin Derrick aka CRUZ, Kevin Derrick. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse-assault and battery. No complaining witness.
GATZMAN, Susan Louise aka BOYD, Susan Louise. Driving under the influence with blood alcohol of .08 or more-personal injury accident; transporting open bottle or container of liquor. In the best interest of justice.
KILLOUGH, Bobby Edward. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Per plea agreement in CF-2019-587.
RAGSDALE-SMITH, Drew Alexander aka RAGSDALE, Drew Alexander. Acquire proceeds from drug activity; first-degree arson; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. In the best interest of justice. Sentenced in federal court to federal prison.
SILAS, Omar. Fugitive from justice. Best interest of justice.
TOOMER Jr., Johnny Damond. Shooting with intent to kill; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Re-filed as CF-2020-351.
TOWNSLEY, Donald Lee. Possession of tools by previous burglar; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Pending further investigation.
TOWNSLEY, Donald Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Complaining witness failed to appear.
WAGNER, Angelo Maurice. Robbery with a weapon. In the best interest of justice.
Revocation
LOVE, James David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 12.
Sentencings
BUCHANAN, Jerick Dakota. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Sentenced June 3. Five years in prison.
BUCHANAN, Stanley James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Sentenced June 3. Fifteen years suspended. Fined $500.
ENGLISH, Jamie Alan. Driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Sentenced May 11. Two 30-day sentences.
JONES, Bryon Tyler aka HARRIS-JONES, Bryon Tyler. Entering with intent to steal copper; obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. Sentenced June 3. One five-year and one concurrent one-year suspended sentences. Fined $2,000. Ordered to pay $2,466.77 restitution.
KILLOUGH, Bobby Edward. Assault and battery; petit larceny; actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence. Sentenced June 1. Two 90-day and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $100. Ordered to pay $7,090 restitution.
PADEN, Michael James. Larceny, burglary or theft of controlled dangerous substance; grand larceny. Sentenced June 4. Two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences. Fined $2,000.
RAMOS, Philip Lee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability. Sentenced May 28. Two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
SIFUENTES, Santiago Pasqual. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced May 18. One seven-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
SMITH, Jacob J.Z. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Four years in prison to be suspended upon successful completion of program. Sentenced June 4. Fined $1,000.
SMITH, Timothy. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Sentenced June 5. One five-year, one four-year, and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $600.
THOMPSON, Marc Deon. First-degree murder. Sentenced May 28. Life in prison.
TURNER, Joe Deric. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/ manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Sentenced June 4. Two 10-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $100.
WOOD, Kenneth Wayne. Child abuse. Sentenced June 1. Ten years suspended. Fined $250.
WRIGHT, Hailey. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse-assault and battery, second and subsequent offense. Sentenced June 4. One 10-year and one four-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,000.
WRIGHT, Julian Quentin. Third-degree burglary. Sentenced May 20. Fifteen years in prison suspended upon successful completion of drug court program. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
MENDOZA, Jessica Alisha. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
SHINE, Marcus Cortez. Driving under the influence of alcohol — first offense; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.