Initial appearances
EMERSON, Trent Louis, Conspiracy; larceny from the house; possession of firearms after conviction or during probation. Bond $7,000.
ESTELL, Teresa aka ESTLE-ALLEN, Teresa Kay aka ESTLE, Teresa Kay. Attempted first-degree burglary; threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to properety — under $1,000. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 16.
FURGERSON, Arthur James aka FERGERSON, Arthur James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket June 6.
SPURLOCK, Stacie Nichole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 15.
THORNBURG, Billy Shane. Domestic assault and battery causing great bodily harm. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 27.
ZUNIGA, Michael Ray. Aggravaged assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 16.
Revocation
FURGERSON, Arthur James aka FERGERSON, Arthur James. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $2,000. Hearing June 6.
Sentencing
NAILS, Andrew Faye. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude; driving under the influence under 21; reckless driving; transporting open container. Five years with execution of sentence stayed upon completion of drug court. Fined $1,050.
