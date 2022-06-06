Gavel
Protective orders

Raelee Kerstan Anderson-Chesbro vs. Jake Wayne Chesbro, June 22.

Nathan Lee Skidmore, et al. vs. Steven Earl Jones, June 30.

Civil suits

In re: Thomas D. McNeely, lost title.

Peter Robinson vs. Darren Mason, petition for judgment, $300,000.

Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:

• Charles Gray, petition to appear at hearing on assets.

• Catherine Givens, petition to appear at hearing on assets.

Small claims

Bell Finance vs.:

• Stephanie Rivera, $446, June 27.

• Randi Collins, $400, June 27.

• Matthew Murray, $1,197, June 27.

• Brandon Potts, $300, June 27.

• Zachary Watson, $473, June 27.

Shanon Goad-Coreno vs. Christa Nicole Calaway, $1,100, June 22.

Initial appearances

ALEXANDER, Natisha Janea. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 28.

HILL, Benjamin David. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 22.

SLOAN, Cynthia Gail. Child abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 21.

Revocation

GRABEL, Thomas James. First-degree burglary; sexual battery; assault and battery. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 17.

Sentencings

BUCKMASATER, Wendell. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Sentenced June 6. Two years suspended. Fined $500.

SMITH Jr., Corinzo Ben. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Sentenced June 6. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.

DUI arrests

CLUFF, Mitchel Jayce. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Creek Lighthorse arrest.

HERX, Cory Micheal. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; reckless driving. Warner arrest.

ISAACS, Cody S. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.

