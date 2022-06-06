Protective orders
Raelee Kerstan Anderson-Chesbro vs. Jake Wayne Chesbro, June 22.
Nathan Lee Skidmore, et al. vs. Steven Earl Jones, June 30.
Civil suits
In re: Thomas D. McNeely, lost title.
Peter Robinson vs. Darren Mason, petition for judgment, $300,000.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Charles Gray, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Catherine Givens, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Stephanie Rivera, $446, June 27.
• Randi Collins, $400, June 27.
• Matthew Murray, $1,197, June 27.
• Brandon Potts, $300, June 27.
• Zachary Watson, $473, June 27.
Shanon Goad-Coreno vs. Christa Nicole Calaway, $1,100, June 22.
Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Natisha Janea. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 28.
HILL, Benjamin David. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 22.
SLOAN, Cynthia Gail. Child abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 21.
Revocation
GRABEL, Thomas James. First-degree burglary; sexual battery; assault and battery. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 17.
Sentencings
BUCKMASATER, Wendell. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Sentenced June 6. Two years suspended. Fined $500.
SMITH Jr., Corinzo Ben. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Sentenced June 6. One 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
CLUFF, Mitchel Jayce. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
HERX, Cory Micheal. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; reckless driving. Warner arrest.
ISAACS, Cody S. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
