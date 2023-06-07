Initial appearances
BRASHEAR, Lindsay Rae. Cruelty to animals (155 counts); receive/conceal stolen construction/farm equipment; unlawful leaving or disposing of carcass (104 counts). Bond $75,000. Sounding docket June 20.
CLAY, Kasey Wayne. Cruelty to animals (155 counts); receive/conceal stolen construction/farm equipment; unlawful leaving or disposing of carcass (104 counts). Bond $100,000. Sounding docket June 20.
FIELDS, Garrison. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket June 20.
McKINNEY, Cheyenne Marie. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket June 20.
WELCH, Arthur Dell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket July 6.
Dismissals
BLEVINS, Calob Aaron. Attempted second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Per plea agreement.
HUSKEY, Cody Elijah. First-degree rape. Per plea agreement.
KNAPPER, Corey Laron. Shooting with intent to kill. No complaining witness.
Revocation
NEAL II, Larry Leslie. Possession of controlled substance — second and subsequent; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail. Bond $6,000. Hearing June 15.
Sentencing
KIVISTO, Diane Elaine. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle. Four 10-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
