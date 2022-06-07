Marriage licenses
Julee Jordan Henderson, 33, and Megan Michelle Lindsey, 38, both of Muskogee.
Deven D. Austin Underhill, 24, and Kelsie Denae Shelton, 23, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Wayne Herriman vs. Craig Marre, et al., $700, June 29.
WB3 Rentals, LLC vs. Bryan Fisher, et al., $742.50, June 27.
Robin Lee Johnson-Circle vs. Honor Heights Towers, et al., $7,000, June 27.
Redsun Enterprise vs. Juan Pena, et al., $1,250, June 27.
Initial appearances
LEDFORD, Heather Danielle. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; protective order violation; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 21.
LORD, Brandy Diane. Child abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 21.
VANNATTA, Hunter Aires. First-degree burglary; assault with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing June 17.
Dismissals
ALLEN, Bobby Scott. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; driving while under the influence; resisting an officer (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
HAFF, Joseph Wayne. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
KASSAIMIH, Aymen A. Obtaining cash by bogus check. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
AYERS, Oliver Leroy. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 15.
VANNATTA, Hunter Aires. Endeavoring/manufacturing/possess controlled dangerous substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance (four counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); child neglect (three counts); unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription. Bond $3,000. Hearing June 17.
Sentencing
DYKES, David Allen. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One 10-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
DUI arrests
PHILLIPS, Dustin. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol; failure to stay in lane. County arrest.
PRATER, Paula J. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to stay in lane. County arrest.
WALLEN, Clifton Roy. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; operating motor vehicle with defective/improper equipment.
