Initial appearances
BAIN, Clayton Merle. Possession of stolen copper; Bond $10,000.
McGEE, John Fitzgerald. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 21.
OLIVER, Ashley Lea. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; battery/assault and battery on police officer; domestic abuse — assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $12,000. Sounding docket June 8.
PERRY, Robert Glenn. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 28.
Dismissals
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Trafficking in illegal drugs; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Without prejudice.
RIPPY, Caitlin Alpha-Mae. Unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
GEORGE Jr., Anthony John David. Failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond $2,000. Hearing June 12.
