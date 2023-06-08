Initial appearances

BAIN, Clayton Merle. Possession of stolen copper; Bond $10,000. 

McGEE, John Fitzgerald. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 21.

OLIVER, Ashley Lea. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; battery/assault and battery on police officer; domestic abuse — assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $12,000. Sounding docket June 8.

PERRY, Robert Glenn. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 28.

Dismissals

BELL, Reon Dedrae. Trafficking in illegal drugs; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Without prejudice.

RIPPY, Caitlin Alpha-Mae. Unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Best interest of justice.

Revocation

GEORGE Jr., Anthony John David. Failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond $2,000. Hearing June 12.

