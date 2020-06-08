Muskogee County District Court 06.08.20

Divorce decree
Heather Nicole Alexander vs. Craig Anthony Alexander, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Kevin Ray Ezell vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
Midland Credit Management vs.:
• William Loman, petition for judgment, $1,428.
• Jeremiah Sprinkles, petition for judgment, $2,817.
John B. Hoover vs. Michael A. Finerty Law Office, et al., petition for interpleader.
Small claims
Glen L. Cheatham vs. Alvin Thompson, et al., $850, June 22.
Glen L. Cheatham vs. Alvin Thompson, et al., replevin, June 22.
Leroy O'Neal vs. Tim Hess Transmission, $2,100, July 20.
Jim Hunt vs. Christina Hunter, et al., $905, June 29.
Sherry Smith vs. Chase W. Lewis, et al., forcible entry and detainer, June 29.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Darla Sue. Child neglect. Bond same. Sounding docket June 22.
BROWN, Rachel Elaine. Child neglect. Bond same. Sounding docket June 22.
COOPER, Caleb Eugene. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond same. Sounding docket June 22.
LEWIS, Kevin Charles. Failure to register as sex offender. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 22.
ROCK, Nathan Charles. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket June 22.
ROSSON Jr., Jeremy Thomas. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket June 22.
DUI arrests
GORDON, Ray. Driving under the influence. County arrest.
PEARSON, Charles Stanley. Driving under the influence; Domestic abuse with prior pattern of physical abuse; reckless conduct with firearm; pointing firearm; carrying firearms while under the influence. County arrest.
SHINE, Marcus Cortez. Driving under the influence, first offense; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
SMITH, Adam Lowell. Driving under the influence; unsafe lane use. OHP arrest.
