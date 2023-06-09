Initial appearances
ADCOCK, Harlan Clay. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket June 22.
HOUSTON, Xanthus Reynard. Child sexual abuse (two counts). Bond $35,000. Sounding docket June 22.
HERNANDEZ, Juan Daniel. Sexual abuse — child under 12. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 22.
JAMESON, Travis. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 22.
McGEE, Bradley Peyton. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $8,500. Sounding docket June 22.
ROBINSON, Veronica Lee aka DAVIS, Veronica Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket July 6.
WALLACE, Shaun Del. Lewd or indecent proposal to child under 16. Bond $125,000. Sounding docket June 22.
WHITE, Skyler Lamar Vander. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence (two counts); domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 22.
Sentencing
WEBB, Tyler Blake. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Two 12-year and a one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $750.
DUI arrest
DUKE, Roscoe. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.