Marriage license
Victor Landaverde, 25, and Alexandra Judith Castro, 23, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Shante Mata vs. Tammy L. Brown, et al., $1,725, June 30.
Bell Finance vs.:
• William McNack, $793, July 9.
• Lydia Harlin, $659, July 9.
Taya Faye Trickey vs. Sara Dillingham, $1,000, July 21.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Jacob Rico. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing officer. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing June 18.
BROWN, Elijah Kejuan. First-degree murder. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 23.
COOMBES, Amanda Jo. Identity theft - unlawful use of personal identifying information; uttering forged instrument. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 23.
DEGIUSTI, Jo Dawn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance; leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification; following too closely. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket June 29.
MELTON, Ceara Jo. Trafficking in illegal drugs; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 22.
ROBINETT, Michael Dwayne. Attempted first-degree burglary. Bond same. Sounding docket June 23.
SPRINGER, Jacqueline Denise. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 29.
TERRELL, Heather Dawn aka FOWLER, Heather Dawn. Assault and/or battery on medical provider. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 22.
THOMAS, Coleise R. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 29.
WILSON, Jalen David aka WILSON, Jaylen David. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 29.
Dismissal
BECKHAM, Tyler aka WEEDEN, Tyler Ray. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. No complaining witness.
Sentencing
BELL, Damarea Wayne. Third-degree burglary (six counts); eluding police officer; falsely impersonate another; knowingly receiving stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Two 10-year, seven five-year and two one-year suspended sentences in prison.
DUI arrests
DEGUISTI, Jo Dawn. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; accident resulting in nonfatal injury - failure to stop; possession of controlled substance; failure to carry security verification; following too closely. City arrest.
