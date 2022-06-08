Marriage licenses
Justin Michael Collins, 22, and Makenzie Nicole Smith, 18, both of Eufaula.
Fentone Gerald Campbell, 57, and Phelisha Faye Cope, 48, both of Muskogee.
Cameron Kenneth Martin, 21, and Mariah Raye Rosales, 20, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Katie Michelle Latimer vs. Lonnie Dean Latimer Jr., July 7.
Earnie D. Mendenhall, et al. vs. Thomas Ernest Kammer, July 2.
Civil suits
In re: Kaylen Carpenter, et al., lost title.
In re: Littleglasses Marina, lost title.
In re: Stephen Hampton, lost title.
In re: Billy Holland, lost title.
In re: Damon Whisman, lost title.
In re: Christopher Marable, lost title.
In re: James Garvin, lost title.
In re: Jason Ramsey, lost title.
In re: Sherri Wright, lost title.
In re: Jeffrey Bruton, lost title.
In re: Katie Aberson, lost titles.
In re: Aaron Buckman, lost title.
In re: Nathan Cotner, lost title.
In re: Estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.
In re: John J. Williams, lost title.
In re: Matthew Noe, lost title.
In re: Deann Pack, lost title.
In re: Bernie Vermillion, lost title.
In re: Kevin Escobedo, lost title.
In re: Shane D. Carroll, lost title.
In re: Benjamin Deweese, lost title.
In re: Heather Robinson, lost title.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jerrie G. Powell, petition for judgment, $1,772.56.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Mary Girdner, petition for judgment $9,613.10.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Millard Trulove, petition for judgment, $964.26.
• Sherry Sides, petition for judgment, $5,786.81.
Synchrony Bank vs.:
• Blake Cox, petition for judgment, $7,142.98.
• Gilbert J. Choate, petition for judgment, $6,027.66.
Flagstar Bank vs. Benjamin Steele, et al., foreclosure.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Ryan Michael Berry, et al., petition for judgment, $7,002.28.
Small claims
Honor Heights Towers vs. Latoya McVay, et al., forcible entry and detainer, July 1.
Initial appearances
CANADAY, Kevin Lee. Possession of stolen copper. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 17.
DUCHARME, Hartley Aaron. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 22.
PHILLIPS, Dustin Neil. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket July 19.
WALLEN Clifton Roy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; operate a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket July 19.
Acceleration
CANADAY, Kevin Lee. Attempted grand larceny. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 17.
Dismissals
DOLLAR, Clifford Lee. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
KRAUS, Levi. Trafficking in illegal drugs; maintain place for keeping/selling controlled substance; distribute controlled dangerous within 2,000 feet of park/school/in presence of minor; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
OWENS, Martinez Milo. Assault and battery on emergency medical technician; resisting an officer; assault and battery on police officer; destroying evidence; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); obstructing officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing June 17.
Sentencings
BALLINGER-McFARLAND, Corina. Child neglect. Sentenced May 23. Five years deferred.
MEEDER, Jesse Lee. Falsely personate another to create liability; child neglect. Sentenced May 23. Two concurrent five-year deferred sentences. Fined $2,000.
