Initial appearance

BURROWS, Joshua Edward. First-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 23.

Acceleration

FAIN III, Gary Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $3,000. Hearing June 22.

Dismissals

DUNCAN, Lonnie Mack aka DUNCAN, Mack. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.

OAKLEY, Michael Andre. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Failure of complaining witness to appear.

ROGERS, Zachary Ryan. Failure to register as a sex offender. In the interest of justice.

DUI arrests

BOSWELL, Waylin Mitchell. Driving under the influence. City arrest.

JENNINGS, Wade Austin. Driving under the influence; reckless driving. County arrest.

SANCHEZ, Cesar. Driving under the influence. County arrest.

STATON, Kevin Neal. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.

