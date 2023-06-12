Initial appearance
BURROWS, Joshua Edward. First-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 23.
Acceleration
FAIN III, Gary Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $3,000. Hearing June 22.
Dismissals
DUNCAN, Lonnie Mack aka DUNCAN, Mack. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.
OAKLEY, Michael Andre. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
ROGERS, Zachary Ryan. Failure to register as a sex offender. In the interest of justice.
DUI arrests
BOSWELL, Waylin Mitchell. Driving under the influence. City arrest.
JENNINGS, Wade Austin. Driving under the influence; reckless driving. County arrest.
SANCHEZ, Cesar. Driving under the influence. County arrest.
STATON, Kevin Neal. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.