Muskogee County District Court 06.10.20

Initial appearances
BARNES Jr., Curtis Edward. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Preliminary hearing June 19. Bond $50,000.
BRIDGES, Brandon Edward. Conspiracy; uttering forged instrument. Preliminary hearing June 19. Held without bond.
SMITH, Leroy Jemol. First-degree rape by force or fear (five counts.) Sounding docket June 23. Held without bond.
SMITH, Logan James. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Sounding docket June 24. Bond $5,000.
Revocations
HEDGPETH, Gary. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; domestic abuse, assault and battery; interference with emergency telephone call. Hearing June 17. Bond $7,500.
Sentencing
WILSON, Steven Daryl. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Sentenced June 10. Sentenced to one ten-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.