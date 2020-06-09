Muskogee County District Court 06.10.20

Marriage licenses
Julian Jerrod Vann, 24, and Kiara Delores Boyattia, 23, both of Muskogee.
Darrell Gene Queen, 65, and Gloria Leanne Harter, 49, both of Muskogee.
Henry Grady Ash, 86, and Laura Hyunh, 38, both of Muskogee.
Dalton Allen Todd, 27, and Melody Marie Reed, 25, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs.:
• Cherly Banning, petition for judgment, $2,226.28.
• Veronica Jones, petition for judgment, $2,040.56.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union vs. Lou Jean Wyche, petition for judgment, $3,004.65.
Small claims
Eddie Fisher vs. Jay Hodge Chevrolet Collision Center, $2,754.41, July 8.
Initial appearances
AVITU, Jayde Cheyenne, aka CARTER, Jayde Cheyenne. Child neglect. Sounding docket June 23. Bond $10,000.
PIERCE, Mark Robert. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sounding docket June 23. Bond same.
UPTON, Joshua Don. Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence (two counts;) trespassing after being forbidden. Preliminary hearing June 16. Bond same.
VILLAINEUVA, Fabian Arturo, aka VILLANEUVA, Arturo, aka VILLANUUEVA, Fabian Arturo, MARRUFI, Fabian Arturo Villanueva, aka VILLNUEVAMARRUFO, Fabian Arturo. Falsely personate another to create liability; domestic abuse, assault and battery. Preliminary hearing June 15. Held without bond.
WHITE, James Kenneth. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sounding docket June 23. Bond same.
Acceleration
UPTON, Joshua Don. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Hearing June 16. Bond $1,000.
Sentencing
HESS, Timothy R. Larceny of automobile; knowingly concealing stolen property; conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility. Sentenced June 8. Sentenced to four 10-year suspended concurrent sentences. Fined $2,000.
