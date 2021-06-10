Marriage license
Daniel James Aruizu Gasso, 26, of Norman, and Grace Lauren Parker, 24, of Fort Gibson.
Small claims
Bill Acord vs. Donald A. Williams, et al., $800, June 30.
Initial appearance
MUCKALA, David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket June 24.
DUI arrests
DEAN, John Herman. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to keep right; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
ISEMINGER, Brett Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
MARCANO, Billy. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; obstructing officer. City arrest.
