Marriage license

Daniel James Aruizu Gasso, 26, of Norman, and Grace Lauren Parker, 24, of Fort Gibson.

Small claims

Bill Acord vs. Donald A. Williams, et al., $800, June 30.

Initial appearance

MUCKALA, David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket June 24.

DUI arrests

DEAN, John Herman. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to keep right; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.

ISEMINGER, Brett Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

MARCANO, Billy. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; obstructing officer. City arrest.

