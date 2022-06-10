Marriage licenses
Glen Thomas Norton, 30, and Vanessa Kay Spier, 33, both of warner.
Emmanuel Lloyd Clemons, 43, and Brittany Michelle Chuckluck, 31, both of Muskogee.
Dakota Lee Wright, 25, and Hailey Nicole Hall, 23, both of Muskogee.
Peter John Liimatta, 55, and Theresa Marie Connolly, 55, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Angela Dawn Carson, et al. vs. Noel Jade Greathouse, July 13.
Civil suits
First Fidelity Loans and Investments vs. Jackie D. Stanford, et al., foreclosure.
In re: Kendall Austin Spears, petition for name change.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Rachel Fox aka Rachel Lax, et al., $1,247, July 8.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Brittany Green, $228, July 1.
• Linda Stacy, $859, July 1.
• Lori Deeringwater, $768, July 1.
• Shelby Taylor Rose, $480, July 1.
• Henry Hall, $727, July 1.
William W. Todd vs. Elite Auto Providers, et al., $5,000, July 22.
David Randall Tennyson vs. Donald Barrett, $675, June 29.
Initial appearances
CHAPTER, Jacob. Second-degree burglary. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket June 24.
GOODMAN, Kelsey Rose. Second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $7,500. Sounding June 24.
HERX, Corey Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
MILLICAN, Jesse Raymond. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket June 28.
VIRGIL, Eric Tyrone. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 24.
Acceleration
CERVENY, Nicholas Joseph. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 13.
HERX, Corey Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 3.
Dismissals
ANDERSON, Austin Tyler. First-degree rape; rape by instrumentation; assault,battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Best interest of justice.
ARNETT, Billy Boyd. Driving under the influence; unsafe lane use; speeding in excess of maximum limit. Defendant is deceased.
TEMPLETON, Donald Wayne. Conspiracy; embezzlement. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
GRIGGS, Johnny Lee. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer; public intoxication; resisting an officer. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 23.
