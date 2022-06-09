Marriage licenses
Bobby Ray Fanning, 64, and Debra Lou Mincks, 65, both of Muskogee.
Robert Eugene Cragg Jr., 38, and Britney Nicole Todd, 31, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Debra Easton Stephens vs. Jim/Erwin James Duvall, July 7.
Civil suits
Tracie Rochelle Mitchell-Diles vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement of record.
In re: Chloe Rose Denham, petition for name change.
Initial appearances
GRAY, Leandre. Obtaining welfare assistance by fraud; computer fraud/unlawful use of computer/system. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 23.
PRATER, Paula J. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
ZACKERY Jr., Stanley Wayne. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 23.
DUI arrests
BROOKS, John Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Webbers Falls arrest.
GLASS, Sarah. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
MILLICAN, Jesse Raymond. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of firearm while under the influence. Haskell arrest.
