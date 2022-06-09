Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.