Marriage licenses
Travis Ryan Wetherington, 27, and Cassidy Briann Dean, 21, both of Rock Hill, S.C.
Nelson Ray Sack, 23, and Kaylee Dawn Southern, 18, both of Muskogee.
David Michael Arnold, 31, and Mary Elizabeth Ashwood, 29, both of Fort Gibson.
Colby Aaron Mason, 22, and Brittany Noelle Wallace, 22, both of Muskogee.
Richard Allen Teague, Jr., 46, and Jennifer Shea Shamblin, 31, both of Oktaha.
Dalton Arrin Tolliver, 28, and Jessica Rosa Lee Candy Spradling, 29, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Red River Credit Corp vs.:
• Glenda Eads, $538.85, July 15.
• Chastity Brewer, $1222.47, July 15.
• Gerrit Clark, $752.70, July 15.
• Charles Mingo, $835.78, July 15.
• Kayla Steakley, $955.86, July 15.
• John Humphries, $847.61, July 15.
• Ambra Anderson-Reynolds, $1,100.04, July 15.
• Douglas Readruck, $702.01, July 15.
• Stacy Coleman, $543.40, July 10.
• Wesley Patterson, $1,501.82, July 10.
• Amy Simon, $2,174.40, July 10.
• Phyllis Belcher, $595.40, July 10.
• Lawrence Thompson, $960.55, July 10.
Wright Stout & Wilburn vs. Jon Weeden, $900, July 1.
Cincy Properties vs. Clint Caldwell and Jamie Tinker, $4,730, June 29.
Bobby J. Robison vs. Stormy Mott, $1,350, July 6.
Initial appearances
SANDERS, Logan Rene. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Sounding docket July 1. Bond $5,000.
TERRONEZ, Jobe Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; reckless driving. Sounding docket June 15. Bond $21,500.
