Marriage license
Trenton Dwayne Pierce, 23, and Michelle Ellen Allen, 23, both of Tulsa.
Small claims
WBB Rentals LLC vs. Christine Hankins, $750, June 30.
Meadowbrook Apartments vs. Corey Gomes, et al., $1,250, June 30.
B&C Rental Properties vs. Corey Gomes, et al., $1,064, June 30.
Gordon Pevehouse vs. Dusty George, $405, June 30.
Firstar Bank vs. Jeremiah Hodges, $153, July 21.
Initial appearance
DEAN Jr., John H. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; driving left of center. Bond same. Disposition docket June 29.
HAVAS, Mariah Sue. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 25.
MARCANO, Billy J. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing officer. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket June 29.
WILLIAMS, Daryl Devon. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 25.
Commented
