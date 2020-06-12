Muskogee County District Court 06.12.20

Marriage licenses

Orrin Paul Provance, 43, of Checotah, and Amanda Jean Sevenstar, 37, of Oktaha. 

Cole Travis Watson, 23, and Layne Elizabeth Stephens, 22, both of Oktaha.

Civil suits

Jefferson Capital Systems vs.:

• Jeremy Rousey, et. al., petition for judgment, $12,309.72.

• Brittania Moody, et. al., petition for judgment, $8,030.

Cavalry SPV I vs. Rebecca Sudderth, petition for judgment, $1,287.55.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Thomas Stryker, petition for judgment, $2,471.09. 

Crown Asset Management vs. Casey A. Bennefield, petition for judgment, $1,684.30.  

Revocation

MIDDLETON, Kenneth Owen. Second-degree burglary; larceny from the house; false declaration of ownership in pawn. Hearing June 18. Bond $1,000.

