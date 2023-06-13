Initial appearances
BANKS, Dayan. First-degree murder — felony murder; desecration of human corpse. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 18.
BEASLEY, Jerome Darren. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket June 26.
SMITH, Anthony Franklin. Unauthorized use of credit card (two counts). Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 26.
Dismissal
DAWKINS, Cody Daniel. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance; tampering with security camera or system; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
EVANS, Vernon Tyrone. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $2,500. Hearing June 20.
Sentencings
GAY, Gayle Raylean. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; obstructing an officer. Two four-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison.
SHEPARD, Casey J. Attempted first-degree burglary. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
TATE, Chad Albert. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Six years in prison with credit for time served. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
COWDEN, Jesse Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol; following to closely; failure to wear seat belt. OHP arrest.
