Marriage license
Durgan Adam Darnell, 30, and Chelcie Lucille Moore, 31, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Brenda Lou Repsher vs. Anthony Bynum Repsher, unspecified.
Civil suit
Galaxy International Purchasing, LLC vs. Sheala Walton, petition for judgment, $3,144.68.
Synchrony Bank vs.:
• William Rector, petition for judgment, $4,015.40.
• Blake Cox, petition for judgment, $3,653.70.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Sean C. Stroble, petition for judgment, $6,507.32.
• Robin L. Allen, et al., replevin
HSBC Bank USA, et al. vs. Bob L. Lyle, et al., petition for judgment, $48,661.64.
American Express National Bank vs. Noel Morrison, petition for judgment, $16,119.76.
First United Bank and Trust Company vs. Charlotte Vaughn, et al., foreclosure.
Saber Acceptance Company LLC vs. Gary L. Neely, petition for judgment, $7,145.19.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Victor Ashley, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Hilldale Springs Limited Partnership dba Hilldale Spring Townhomes vs. Stacie Nicole Spurlock, et al., forcible entry and detainer, July 8.
Acceleration
FRAZIER, April. Child neglect. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 17.
Dismissals
HORAWA, Heath Michael. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Lack of jurisdiction.
MAYFIELD, Arvin Junior. Domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). No complaining witness.
Revocation
COOK, Kevin Scott. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 21.
Sentencing
HUTCHENS, Kerry Norman. Malicious injury to property - under $1,000. One year suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
MORGAN, Jesse Dylan. Driving while under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
SHARP, Justin. Driving under the influence; possession of paraphernalia; transporting open container. Haskell arrest.
SHRUM, Joseph. Driving while under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia; transporting open container — beer; non-compliance with Oklahoma insurance code. OHP arrest.
VILLACREE, Alberto. Aggravated driving under the influence. Fort Gibson arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.