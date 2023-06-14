Initial appearances

ALLEN, Anthony Eugene. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 27.

BOSWELL, Waylin Mitchell. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket June 27.

BROWN, Lance Edward. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 27.

CARTER, Troy Eugene. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Held without bond. Preliminary hearing June 22.

WALKER, Casey Loren. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; malicious injury to property — under $1,000; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond $8,000. Sounding docket July 25.

Dismissal

JONES, Steven Earl. Sexual battery; indecent exposure. Refiled as CF-2023-358.

Revocation

CARTER, Troy Eugene. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Held without bond. Gearing June 22.

Sentencing

ROGERS, Kasandra Tilmon. Grand larceny. Three years suspended.

