Initial appearances
ALLEN, Anthony Eugene. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 27.
BOSWELL, Waylin Mitchell. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket June 27.
BROWN, Lance Edward. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 27.
CARTER, Troy Eugene. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Held without bond. Preliminary hearing June 22.
WALKER, Casey Loren. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; malicious injury to property — under $1,000; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond $8,000. Sounding docket July 25.
Dismissal
JONES, Steven Earl. Sexual battery; indecent exposure. Refiled as CF-2023-358.
Revocation
CARTER, Troy Eugene. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Held without bond. Gearing June 22.
Sentencing
ROGERS, Kasandra Tilmon. Grand larceny. Three years suspended.
