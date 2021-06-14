Gavel

John Ryan Frisby, 31, and Ashton Nicole Roberts, 31, both of Muskogee.

Civil suit

In re: Keith Foley, application for title.

Small claims

Matthew Meloni vs. Scott's Automotive, $5,000, July 21.

GMCF vs. Ashley Williams, forcible entry and detainer, July 7.

Initial appearances

ALLTOP, Stephanie Danielle aka GLEASON, Stephanie Danielle. Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 28.

HORTON, Summer. Child endangerment - permitting abuse. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 12.

JONES, David Eugene. Child abuse. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 12.

KROEKER, Andre David Leon. Contributing to the delinquency of minors. Bond same. Sounding docket June 28.

McELMURRY, Wesley Trevor aka McELMURRY, Wesley D. Assault and/or assault and battery with deadly weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 21.

Revocation

McELMURRY, Wesley Trevor. Conspiracy; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 21.

DUI arrests

CLAUNTS, Brandon Wayne. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; child endangerment; operate new motor vehicle with expired registration; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. City arrest.

EVANS, William Thomas. Driving while impaired; failure to maintain security; carrying firearms while under the influence; malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. City arrest.

GOAD, Lannah Paige. Driving while impaired; speeding; eluding police officer; transporting open container. City arrest.

KEITH, James K. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

McGEE, Lenard Square. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container; failure to wear seat belt. City arrest.

PERKINS, Robert Ellis. Driving under the influence; operating a motor vehicle while driver's license is suspended/revoked. County arrest.

SANCHEZ, Samuel. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

SHRUM, Joseph. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.

