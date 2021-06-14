Marriage license
John Ryan Frisby, 31, and Ashton Nicole Roberts, 31, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
In re: Keith Foley, application for title.
Small claims
Matthew Meloni vs. Scott's Automotive, $5,000, July 21.
GMCF vs. Ashley Williams, forcible entry and detainer, July 7.
Initial appearances
ALLTOP, Stephanie Danielle aka GLEASON, Stephanie Danielle. Assault and/or battery on medical care provider. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 28.
HORTON, Summer. Child endangerment - permitting abuse. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 12.
JONES, David Eugene. Child abuse. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 12.
KROEKER, Andre David Leon. Contributing to the delinquency of minors. Bond same. Sounding docket June 28.
McELMURRY, Wesley Trevor aka McELMURRY, Wesley D. Assault and/or assault and battery with deadly weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 21.
Revocation
McELMURRY, Wesley Trevor. Conspiracy; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 21.
DUI arrests
CLAUNTS, Brandon Wayne. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; child endangerment; operate new motor vehicle with expired registration; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. City arrest.
EVANS, William Thomas. Driving while impaired; failure to maintain security; carrying firearms while under the influence; malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. City arrest.
GOAD, Lannah Paige. Driving while impaired; speeding; eluding police officer; transporting open container. City arrest.
KEITH, James K. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
McGEE, Lenard Square. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container; failure to wear seat belt. City arrest.
PERKINS, Robert Ellis. Driving under the influence; operating a motor vehicle while driver's license is suspended/revoked. County arrest.
SANCHEZ, Samuel. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
SHRUM, Joseph. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.