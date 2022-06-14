Marriage licenses
Michael Monroe Lepley, 28, and Chelsi Marie Rhodes, 28, both of Muskogee.
Brycen Kade Murphy, 24, and Samochee Ekochee Barnet, 21, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Heather Rachelle Darnell, et al. vs. Richard Dale Darnell, July 13.
Emilio Munoz vs. Keith Williams, July 13.
Bruce Carlton Pilcher, et al. vs. Tonya Renee Pilcher, July 12.
Samantha Dawn Clark vs. Austin Lee Hodges, July 12.
Amanda Irene Sepulveda vs. Joseph Iven Duran, June 29.
Ailee Renee Travis, et al. vs. Jordan Marks, July 7.
Civil suits
Darrell Gilbreth vs. Michael A. Finerty Law Office, et al., petition for judgment, $25,000.
Small claims
Parklane Apartments, et al. vs. Laney Johnson, $965, July 1.
Jeanette Hunter, et al. vs. Carl Burris, et al., $1,650, June 29.
Three Forks Properties LLC vs. Kanawha Miller, et al., $1,200, June 29.
Master Finance vs. Shelby Rose, $768, July 1.
Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Kendall Devonte Edward. Feloniously pointing firearm. domestic abuse - assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing June 23.
ALLEN, Ronald Ray aka ALLEN Jr., Ronald Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket July 12.
CARTER, Troy Eugene. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting opened container of alcoholic beverage. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 29.
GUTIERREZ, Catalina Beth. Child abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket June 29.
JONES, Steven Earl. Sexual battery; indecent exposure. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 29.
MILES Jr., Eric Eugene aka ISRAEL, Eric aka ISREAL, Judeah. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 29.
PATINO-SANTANA, Ricardo. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 29.
PIDGEON, Milo. Sexual battery; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 29.
PIGEON, Adam Lee. Sexual battery; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; indecent exposure. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 29.
VILLACREZ, Alberto. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket July 12.
Dismissals
DAVIS Jr., Samuel Bernard. Driving under the influence of drugs; child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance. With prejudice.
MAXWELL, Eric Justin. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse — assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
RODRIGUEZ, Andi Nicole. Child neglect. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
ALEXANDER, Kendall Devonte Edward. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of firearms during probation; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription; possession of controlled dangerous substance (three counts); possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; possession of firearms after conviction or during probation. Bond $8,000. Hearing June 23.
HILL, Robin Dane. First-degree robbery. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 23.
Sentencing
RAGLAND, Jordan Ryan. Protective order violation (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence (three counts); stalking. Sentenced June 13. One five-year, two one-year and three six-month consecutive suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
HERNANDEZ, Johnnyser. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. OHP arrest.
MORGAN, Jesse Dylan. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
