Muskogee County District Court 06.15.20

Marriage licenses

Paul Lee Wilson, 27, and Samantha Kay Goodman, 22, both of Muskogee.

Rev. Dr. Samuel Renauldo Craig, 73, and Perline Conard Boyattia, 68, both of Muskogee.

Timothy Joe Sutton, 43, and Carrie Mae Ward, 41, both of Belgrade, Missouri.

John Lee Lathrop, 76, and Charlotte Cherie Morgan, 76, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

Basolo Properties LLC vs. Tikae Tilley, foreclosure.

Small claims

Gina Pruitt, et al. vs. Zachary R. Rogers, $1,425, July 6.

Jackson Properties, et al. vs. Timothy Moore, $2,660, July 6.

Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Charri L Davis, et al., replevin, July 8.

Initial appearances

CLOPTON, Jimmy David. Grand larceny. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing June 23.

HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket July 7.

WASHINGTON, Jeremiah Jerome. First-degree robbery. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket June 29.

Dismissal

WILSON, Jeremy James. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; sexual battery. No complaining witness.

Revocation

CLOPTON, Jimmy David. Attempted second-degree burglary. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 23.

DUI arrests

HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.

WILES, Cornell Tyrone. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of controlled substance; transporting open container of beer; speeding. City arrest.

