Muskogee County District Court 06.15.20

Marriage licenses
Paul Lee Wilson, 27, and Samantha Kay Goodman, 22, both of Muskogee.
Rev. Dr. Samuel Renauldo Craig, 73, and Perline Conard Boyattia, 68, both of Muskogee.
Timothy Joe Sutton, 43, and Carrie Mae Ward, 41, both of Belgrade, Missouri.
John Lee Lathrop, 76, and Charlotte Cherie Morgan, 76, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Basolo Properties LLC vs. Tikae Tilley, foreclosure.
Small claims
Gina Pruitt, et al. vs. Zachary R. Rogers, $1,425, July 6.
Jackson Properties, et al. vs. Timothy Moore, $2,660, July 6.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Charri L Davis, et al., replevin, July 8.
Initial appearances
CLOPTON, Jimmy David. Grand larceny. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing June 23.
HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket July 7.
WASHINGTON, Jeremiah Jerome. First-degree robbery. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket June 29.
Dismissal
WILSON, Jeremy James. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; sexual battery. No complaining witness.
Revocation
CLOPTON, Jimmy David. Attempted second-degree burglary. Bond $1,500. Hearing June 23.
DUI arrests
HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
WILES, Cornell Tyrone. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of controlled substance; transporting open container of beer; speeding. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.