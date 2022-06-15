Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Famous L. Truitt, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Allen Stamps II aka Allen Stamps, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
In re: Edward Colston, lost title.
In re: Donald Crouch, et al., lost titles.
In re: Timothy S. Olnhausen, lost title.
In re: Big Country MHC, lost title.
In re: Stephen Little, lost title.
In re: Gilbert & Sons Used Trucks, lost titles.
In re: Clint Shaffer, lost title.
In re: Timothy Brawdy, lost title.
In re: Karen Rush, lost title.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs. Charles Frable, et al., $734, July 8.
B&C Rental Properties vs. Ronald Baker, et al., $1,795, June 27.
Initial appearances
CAMPBELL, Cody Ray. Attempted second-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 29.
CLARK, Jack Leland. Attempted second-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 29.
GARDNER, Eddie. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing June 23.
HAHN, Clinton Everett. Failure to register as sex offender; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket June 29.
HOLLADAY Jr., Stephen Austin aka HOLLIDAY, Stephen aka HOLLODAY, Stephen Austin. Grand larceny. Released on medical recognizance. Sounding docket June 29.
HASBANY, Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing June 23.
KENDRICK, Brian Leymone. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket June 29.
NELSON, Eddie Tyrone. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 29.
PRUETT, Acacia. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 29.
URIBE, Alex. First-degree rape (by force or fear); rape by instrumentation; child neglect. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket June 29.
Accelerations
HASBANY, Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing June 23.
RAINBOLT, Jennifer. Child neglect by injury. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 23.
Dismissals
MASTERSON, Marcus Antonius. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; indecent exposure. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROGERS, Justin John. Driving under the influence of drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
